UPDATE: Driver Charged In Hit And Run Of Toddler In Newark

Paul Milo
Romane Errol
Romane Errol Photo Credit: Newark Police Department

A Newark resident has been charged in a hit-and-run that left a 2-year-old girl with collapsed lungs, rib fractures and other injuries.

The girl was struck near 18th and Brookdale avenues Sunday morning when she was struck. The girl remained conscious, police said.

Later that day, Romane Errol Sr., 26, was arrested and charged with causing serious bodily injury. He was also driving with a suspended and expired license.

The little girl's family was headed to church when she was struck, according to published reports.

