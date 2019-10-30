UPDATE: Dog Leads Police To Family Of Pedestrian, 64, Struck Crossing Fair Lawn Street

A dog led police to the family of a 64-year-old pedestrian who was struck while crossing a Fair Lawn street Wednesday night, authorities said.

Both he and the 61-year-old driver of the SUV that hit him in a crosswalk on Berdan Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. were hospitalized, Police Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

The pedestrian was reported in critical condition with head and leg injuries in the Intensive Care Unit at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, Metzler said.

The driver was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with chest and arm injuries, he said, adding that a 60-year-old female passenger from Fair Lawn wasn't injured.

The 2006 Ford Escape was headed east when it struck the man at Sunnyside Drive, Metzler said.

Fair Lawn police grabbed the American bulldog, "Mr. Wrinkles," who had no identification but led them about five blocks from the crash to his home, where they informed the family of the crash.

