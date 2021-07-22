Contact Us
UPDATE: Distressed Swimmer, 53, Rescued By Jersey Shore Fishermen Dies

Cecilia Levine
Gateway Marina in Highlands
Gateway Marina in Highlands Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 53-year-old man died after a pair of Jersey Shore boaters tried rescuing him earlier this week, authorities said.

Stanley Zagleski III, of Carteret, was rescued by a pair of fisherman who noticed he was struggling in the Shrewsbury River near Bay Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.

The boaters pulled Zagleski onto their boat and began CPR, before dialing 911, Highlands Police Chief Robert Burton told Daily Voice.

CPR continued until EMS arrived, who took over and transported the Zagleski to Monmouth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Curry said.

The official cause of death and the reason Zagleski was in the water were under investigation.

