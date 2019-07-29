UPDATE: Day Camp Buses, Pickup Truck Involved In Oakland Crash

Several ambulances were requested after what apparently was a chain-reaction crash involving two day-camp buses and a pickup truck Monday afternoon on Skyline Drive in Oakland.

None of the children aboard appeared seriously injured in what apparently was a series of collisions -- with one of the short buses and the pickup crashing head-on.

Ringwood and Wannaque were among the responders called to assist their Oakland colleagues following the initial call shortly after 4 p.m.

The buses were from the Spring Lake Day Camp in Oakland.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.