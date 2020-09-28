UPDATE: Cranford Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Double Shooting On Routes 1&9

A Cranford man was being held in the Union County Jail in connection with Sunday's double shooting on Routes 1&9, authorities said Monday.

Andrew C. Johnson, 50, was charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and four related weapons offenses, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Linden Police Chief David Hart said jointly.

Linden police officers responding to a shooting on the northbound lanes of Routes 1&9 near Avenue C found two victims inside a vehicle stopped on the highway around 9:40 a.m., according to Union County Assistant Prosecutor Colleen Ruppert, who is prosecuting the case.

The male victims, ages 50 and 64, both Elizabeth residents, were taken to University Hospital in Newark for emergency medical treatment, authorities said.

Johnson was stopped minutes later inside of his vehicle and taken into custody without incident, Ruotolo and Hart said. A .40-caliber handgun was recovered from his car, they said.

Johnson was being held in the Union County Jail pending a first appearance and detention hearing scheduled for later this week in Superior Court.

“There is no way to understand this kind of senseless violence,” Hart said. “Our prayers are with the victims, and we are grateful to the members of the public and responding officers whose swift actions led to the arrest of this suspect within minutes of the incident.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is being urged to contact Linden Police Department Detective Juan Velarde at 908-474-8552, Prosecutor’s Office Detective Brandon Lorenz at 908-337-3230, or Prosecutor’s Office Sgt. Danika Ramos at 908-451-7739.

