UPDATE: Corrections Officer Shoots, Wounds Suspected Robber In Newark

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Essex County.
An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Essex County.

An off-duty corrections officer working in the state prison system shot and wounded someone who was trying to rob the corrections officer early Sunday, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

The shooting occurred in the 200 block of Leslie Street . The suspect was hospitalized and the officer was unhurt, the prosecutor's office said.

Little additional information was immediately available. Officials did not release the names of the corrections officer or the person shot.

The prosecutor's Professional Standards Bureau is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC.

