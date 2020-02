A 35-year-old construction worker died after a trench collapsed on him in Jersey City Thursday morning, authorities said.

The worker was installing a water line on Route 440 when the incident occurred around 10:15 a.m., the city's director of communications Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration was at the scene as of 12:40 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

