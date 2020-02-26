UPDATE: Boy, 17, Killed By Train In Edison Was Local High School Student

A 17-year-old Edison boy who was killed when he was struck by a commuter train Tuesday was identified as a local high school junior.

Aditya Tejaswi was a member of the Class of 2021, officials at St. Joseph High School in Metuchen said.

"It is always a sad day when a member of our Saint Joseph High School faith community is suddenly and tragically taken from us," they said in a notice to families.

Guidance counselors and teachers were available at any time for students, the notice said.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of support and resources that we have received from surrounding schools as well," it added. "Let us remember Aditya and his family in our prayers on this Ash Wednesday."

Why the boy was crossing the tracks when he was struck at 6:45 p.m. near Route 27 and Parsonage Road by a train headed to Trenton from New York Penn Station remained under investigation, a NJ Transit spokesperson said.

Service along the Northeast Corridor line resumed with hour-long delays as of 8 p.m., authorities said.

The incident occurred a short time after a 63-year-old Bergen County man was struck and injured by a commuter train in North Jersey.

