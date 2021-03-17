Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
UPDATE: Bomb Threat Deemed Unfounded After Evacuation Of Warren County Wawa

Valerie Musson
Wawa in Hackettstown (299 Mountain Ave.)
Wawa in Hackettstown (299 Mountain Ave.) Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

UPDATE: A Warren County Wawa store was evacuated due to a bomb threat Wednesday morning that was later deemed unfounded, police said.

The 299 Mountain Ave. store in Hackettstown received a call stating that a vehicle in the parking lot was going to explode shortly after 10:30 a.m., local police said.

The building was then evacuated and cordoned off.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Bomb K-9 and Morris County Sheriff’s Bomb Unit subsequently responded to thoroughly search the area, which was reopened after no threat was found, police said.

The Hackettstown Office of Emergency Management, Hackettstown Department of Public Works, Mount Olive Township Fire Marshals and the Hackettstown Fire Department assisted with the investigation, which remains ongoing.

