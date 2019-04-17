UPDATE: Bogus 'Shots Fired' 911 Call Made Before $32,000+ Park Ridge Bank Robbery

A robber who fled with more than $32,000 from a Park Ridge bank Wednesday afternoon apparently made a bogus 911 call moments earlier in an attempt to distract authorities.

The caller claimed to have heard a shot fired during a domestic dispute in the area of 5th Street, law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the incident said.

The caller "knew the names of the people [who] live at that address, adding credibility to the call," one said.

Tactical units were responding there around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when the robber walked into the Oritani Bank in a Kinderkamack Road shopping center a mile and a half away claiming he had a bomb in his bag.

The total take was estimated at between $32,000 and $36,000 -- a significantly large amount for a bank robbery. The average haul is under $5,000, federal authorities say.

Police described the robber as having a goatee and glasses and wearing a baseball hat and bicycle helmet, along with a scarf around his neck. They believe he may have fled in a white minivan, possibly a Toyota.

Area schools were temporarily sheltered in place, but the move was lifted soon after.

Meanwhile, police went door-to-door in the area of the bogus call asking residents if they saw or heard anything or have security video cameras that may have captured any valuable images.

Members of the FBI, Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification -- who collected evidence -- were among the responders joining borough police at the scene.

