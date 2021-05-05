UPDATE: Body Wrapped In Tarp In Bayonne ID'd As NYC Man

A body wrapped in a tarp found last week in Bayonne has been identified as that of a New York City man, authorities announced Wednesday.

The body of Jose Rivera, 41, was discovered in a wooded area near the 63rd Street exit of northbound Route 440 around 4:30 p.m. last Tuesday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The cause and manner of death are pending further police investigation and the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

No arrests had been made.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Bayonne Department are actively investigating this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip.

All information will be kept confidential.

