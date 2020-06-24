Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
UPDATE: Body Of Capsized Boat Operator Recovered, ID'd As Morris County Man

by Cecilia Levine & Valerie Musson
A water search was under way Wednesday morning in Hopatcong after a weed harvester capsized, residents told Daily Voice. Photo Credit: Ben Stout
Photos of the weed harvester were posted to Facebook groups by residents, happy to see it out on the water -- moments before it capsized near 72 W. River Styx Road. Photo Credit: Robin P. Ortiz-Calandriello
Crescent Cove, Wednesday, June 24 Photo Credit: Robin P. Ortiz-Calandriello
Crescent Cove, Wednesday, June 24 Photo Credit: Ben Stout

The body of a 68-year-old Morris county man was recovered from Crescent Cove in Hopatcong, hours after the boat he was operating capsized Wednesday, authorities said.

Divers from the New Jersey State Police Dive Team recovered Curtis Mulch's body from the water sometime after 3 p.m., Trooper Alejandro Goez said. Mulch, of the Landing section of Roxbury, was pronounced dead just before 3:30 p.m., Goez said.

A water search was launched at approximately 11 a.m., when the weed harvester Mulch was operating capsized, and Mulch didn't emerge.

Photos of the weed harvester were posted to Facebook groups by residents, happy to see it out on the water -- moments before it capsized near 72 W. River Styx Road.

Responding agencies include the Jefferson Township and Hopatcong fire departments, NJSP Marine Unit and the NJSP Dive Team.

An investigation is ongoing, Goez said.

