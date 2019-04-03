Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: West Milford PD: Drunk Driver Plows Through Neighbor's Flower Bed, Booze In Hand, After Warning
DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: BMW Slams Into Hackensack Contracting Company, Damaging Building, Custom Cycles

by Cecilia Levine & Jerry DeMarco
No injuries were reported in the West Pleasantview Avenue crash at Breen Topsoil in Hackensack on Wednesday.
No injuries were reported in the West Pleasantview Avenue crash at Breen Topsoil in Hackensack on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine / INSET: Courtesy HACKENSACK FD

A BMW slammed through the front of a Hackensack topsoil company around noontime Wednesday, severely damaging the building -- and damaging three custom motorcycles parked behind the window and garage bay.

The 61-year-old driver from Lodi told police her brakes failed at a stop sign, sending her 2012 328i into the West Plesantview building of Breen Topsoil at 11:50 a.m., Capt. Nicole Foley said.

She wasn't injured, the captain said.

The crash, however, damaged a support beam, the garage bay doors, the entry door, and the building’s façade, along with the cycles, Foley said.

Firefighters temporarily shored up the inside of the building.

City building officers were awaiting a structural engineer to determine how serious the damage is.

No summonses were immediately issued. An investigation was pending.

COURTESY: Hackensack Fire Dept.

PHOTO/STORY: Cecilia Levine

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.