Breaking News: UPDATE: Authorities ID Teens Killed In Head-On Ringwood Crash
UPDATE: Authorities ID Two Teens Killed In Head-On Ringwood Crash

Jerry DeMarco
The car bounced off a guardrail and slammed head-on into a van in the oncoming lane on Greenwood Lake Turnpike in Ringwood, authorities said. Photo Credit: COURTESY: PIX11 NEWS
The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on Greenwood Lake Turnpike. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

UPDATE: Authorities Wednesday night identified the two former Lakeland Regional High School students killed in a head-on crash hours earlier in Ringwood.

Victor Weinpel, 19, of Wanaque, lost control of a 1999 Toyota Corolla after it hit a guardrail on Greenwood Lake Turnpike north of Skyline Drive around 3:15 p.m., authorities said.

The sedan crossed into the oncoming lane and slammed head-on into a 2014 Chevy commercial van, they said.

Weinpel and his passenger, a 17-year-old boy from West Milford identified by family and friends as John Carlson, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The van driver, 64-year-old Paul Barker of Ringwood, was taken to St. Joseph's Regional University Hospital with minor injuries, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Ringwood Police Chief Joseph Walker said.

******

******

