UPDATE: Authorities ID Couple Killed In GWB Crash

A Bronx couple were both killed in a Thursday morning crash on the George Washington Bridge's lowel level, authorities said.

Muharem Frluckaj, 52, was driving a Honda CRV that collided with a Chevy Corvette in the westbound lower-level lanes shortly before 9:30 a.m., Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Responding officers found the Corvette with front-end damage in the right lane and the SUV on the center median with severe side and rear damage, Musella said.

Passenger Bisere Frluckaj, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene, the prosecutor said.

Muharem was taken to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, where he died a short time later, he said.

The Corvette driver was taken to Holy Name Hospital in Teaneck for treatment of minor injuries.

Detectives from Musella’s Office Fatal Accident Investigations Unit were working with their Port Authority PD counterparts, the prosecutor said.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

