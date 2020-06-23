UPDATE: Authorities ID 3 Family Members Who Drowned In Backyard East Brunswick Pool

Authorities have identified the woman, her daughter and an older man found dead Monday afternoon in an above-ground backyard pool in East Brunswick.

The cause of death for Bharat Patel, 62; his 33-year-old daughter-in-law Nisha Patel and her 8-year-old daughter -- whose name was not released -- was ruled accidental, and the cause was drowning, Middlesex County Acting Prosecutor Christopher L.C. Kuberiet and East Brunswick Police Chief Frank LoSacco said.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were called to their Clearview Road home around 4:20 p.m., when a neighbor heard screaming, Lt. Frank Sutter said at press conference Monday.

Responders found the family members all drowned in about 4 feet of water, Sutter said. They pulled the victims from the water and administered CPR, to no avail, he said.

“We believe the mother was calling for help from inside the pool,” Sutter said.

The family reportedly moved into the house two weeks ago, neighbors told police.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information can call Detective Kimberly DiParisi of the East Brunswick Police Department at 732-390-6900 or Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3927.

