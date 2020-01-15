UPDATE: All Clear After Police, Tactical Units Respond To Garfield, Lodi For Shots Fired Report

UPDATE: The investigation into a reported shooting in Garfield ended safely Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Some Garfield and Lodi streets were closed and schools temporarily locked down when the report of shots fired brought a large number of police, sheriff's officers and other tactical responders Wednesday morning.

The initial report involved someone possibly firing at a vehicle near the corner of Maple Street and Pierre Avenue in Garfield and then running off shortly before 11 a.m., possibly into Lodi, responders said.

Authorities couldn't confirm a witness's report that it resulted from a botched attempted robbery of a drug dealer.

No injured victim was immediately found. Area hospitals were checked, but no one came in with a gunshot wound, authorities said.

Police, Bergen County sheriff's officers and members of a Bergen County Regional SWAT team responded, and the city DPW was asked to place barricades closing certain area roads. The barriers were removed a little over two hours later.

The Abraham Lincoln (6) and Roosevelt (7) schools in Garfield and the Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Lodi were temporarily locked down. The lockdowns were lifted.

In Garfield Chris Fuschini

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.