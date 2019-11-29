Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: STORM WATCH: Up To 8 Inches Of Snow Forecast For Parts Of North Jersey
DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: All 4 Suspects In Rahway Firehouse Theft,. Trespassing Charged

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Rahway police are looking for four men seen on surveillance video who are suspected of burglarizing the city's fire headquarters Photo Credit: Rahway police
Police in Rahway are looking for four men accused of entered fire headquarters while firefighters were on an assignment early Friday Photo Credit: Rahway police

UPDATE, Nov. 30: All four of the men have now been charged. Click here for more.

Original story is below:

Police in Rahway are searching for four men seen on surveillance video rummaging through the city's fire headquarters early Friday while firefighters were out on an emergency call, the department said in a statement.

A firefighter's jacket containing keys and a wallet with cash and credit cards were taken. One of the cards was used to buy gas, police also said.

The men, who appear to be in their early 20s, are believed to have entered through an open door and are seen lingering in the bay area. One pointed out the surveillance camera, police said.

Police are asking the public’s help identifying the four men. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rahway Police Department TIPS line at 732-388-1553

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.