UPDATE: AG Says 39-Year-Old Gunman Shot 3 Irvington Police, Killed Civilian

Original story is below:

A suspect in connection with the shooting of an Irvington police officer and another man was shot Thursday morning, sources with direct knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice.

WABC 7 reported that the suspect, a 39-year-old man, was killed. as was a 20-year-old man he allegedly shot.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Myrtle Avenue where as many as 50 shots were fired. Officers found the 20-year-old victim, who had been shot in the neck and was later pronounced dead at University Hospital.

The officer sustained non life-threatening injuries after being shot in the leg near the 300 block of Myrtle Avenue and was taken to University Hospital in Newark around 11:30 a.m., sources said.

The alleged gunman was shot and killed, WABC 7 also reported.

Irvington police and Essex County Sheriff's officers searched backyards before a the suspect was caught on the same block as the shooting, sources said.

Police tape was set up at the corner of Myrtle Avenue and 18th Street as Essex County Sheriff Department and Irvington police searched the scene and conducted interviews.

At the scene

Multiple law enforcement agencies were also at the scene.

A rifle was subsequently recovered by authorities, the county sheriff's department said.

