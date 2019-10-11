UPDATE: 5th Grade Teacher Had Dozens Of Child Porn Images, Bergen Authorities Charge

A Tenafly elementary school teacher was arrested by investigators who said they found 32 child pornography images belonging to him stored on a cloud.

Pasquale Bernaldo-Antonelli, 42, remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Friday, charged with child endangerment by possessing and/or viewing images of child pornography and/or abuse following his arrest the day before by detectives from Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella's office.

The investigators said they traced a child-porn complaint from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in January to Bernaldo-Antonelli, who teaches fifth grade at the K-5 Ralph S. Maugham Elementary School in Tenafly.

Bernaldo-Antonelli -- also known as "Pash" -- began his 12th year teaching elementary students, the past seven at the Maugham School, records show.

The former Wayne and Teaneck resident also offers pet-sitting services at the Garfield home he shares with his partner.

Tenafly Schools Supt. Shauna DeMarco confirmed on Thursday that a teacher was arrested without identifying Bernaldo-Antonelli by name.

In a letter to the district, she wrote that a replacement would be announced within a few days.

“The administration will retain a replacement teacher and the administration will be meeting with the parents and/or guardians of the students affected by the replacement of their teacher over the next several days,” DeMarco added.

