UPDATE: 3 Arrested In Jersey City Shooting Of 12-Year-Old Girl

Three men have been arrested in the Tuesday evening shooting of a 12-year-old girl in Jersey City, authorities said.

The guns recovered in the arrest of Jashaun Tate, Damari Blackwell and Marc Taylor were identified as a semi-automatic, Intractec MOD AB-10 9mm pistol and a Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun, police said.

The girl, who was struck in the leg, and another person were shot on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Oak Street around 6 p.m., responders said.

Police began chasing a black Volkswagen, which had been reported stolen out of Edgewater.

The car hit a pedestrian and another vehicle on Communipaw Avenue as it fled onto southbound Route 1&9 and over the Hackensack and Passaic rivers, responders said.

Shots may have been fired as the pursuit down Communipaw passed Route 440, according to an unconfirmed report.

They stopped the heavily damaged vehicle at the ramp to the New Jersey Turnpike near Newark Airport, took four suspects into custody and recovered a gun, they said.

Tate and Blackwell, both 18, and Taylor, 19, were caught in the area of the NJ Turnpike, Route 1&9 near Liberty International Airport in Newark, when officers on a walking post nearby heard shots fired and ran to the scene, reports say.

The girl, whose wound wasn’t considered life-threatening, was taken to Jersey City Medical Center.

Tate, Blackwell and Taylor were each charged with criminal attempt, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, conspiracy, illegal large-capacity magazine, receiving stolen property, unlawful taking of means of conveyance.

Tate, of Jersey City, was also charged with eluding police.

This follows a report from the night before of a 17-year-old girl shot and killed in Jersey City.

