Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: FOUND! Missing Maywood Sixth Grader Back Home
DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: 2 Injured In Montvale Multi-Vehicle Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The Fresh Market on Chestnut Ridge Road.
The Fresh Market on Chestnut Ridge Road. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Montvale injured two drivers, authorities said.

Montvale, Park Ridge and Woodcliff Lake firefighters were among the responders following reports that the drivers of a box truck and a Jeep Wrangler were trapped in their vehicles outside The Fresh Market on Chestnut Ridge Road, Police Chief Joseph Sanfilippo said.

"There don't appear to be any serious injuries," Sanfilippo said from the scene.

One of the victims was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after being extricated, the other to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

"Those guys are incredible," Sanfilippo said of the firefighters.

The driver of the third vehicle wasn't injured, he said.

All three vehicles were towed and the road was reopened a little over an hour after the crash.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.