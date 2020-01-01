Contact Us
Breaking News: Morris County Psychiatric Hospital Resident Charged In New Year's Eve Stabbing Death
UPDATE: 2 Dead In New Year's Eve Butler Blaze

by Cecilia Levine & Jerry DeMarco
Two people died in a New Year's Eve house fire in Butler, authorities said.

A 74-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital with severe burns sustained in the Myrtle Avenue blaze, which broke out shortly before 5 p.m., responders said.

It was believed that his 72-year-old wife perished at the scene.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with injuries that didn't appear life-threatening, responders said.

The two-alarm blaze was declared under control around 6:30 p.m.

The Morris County Prosecutor's Office did not disclose further information.

