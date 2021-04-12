Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SEE ANYTHING? Brazen Burglar Smashes Way In To Cellphone Store Near GWB
DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: 18 Saint Clare’s ER Patients Evacuated Due To Mechanical Fire, Heavy Smoke

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Saint Clare’s Hospital in Denville
Saint Clare’s Hospital in Denville Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

At least 18 patients were evacuated from the emergency room of Saint Clare’s Hospital in Denville due to heavy smoke conditions from a mechanical fire Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The fire broke out in an air handler on the roof due to a mechanical failure shortly after 12 p.m. Monday, Denville Police Capt. Jeffrey Tucker told Daily Voice.

Once the fire was doused, the heavy smoke spread through a portion of the building and led to patients’ evacuation, Tucker said.

Several patients in the emergency room were transported to St. Clare’s Dover campus, while others were moved to various areas of the hospital that weren’t affected in the fire, Tucker said.

“At this time, the St. Clare’s/Denville emergency room remains in divert status, sending patients to surrounding hospitals. The remainder of the hospital is in the process of being repopulated,” said Tucker, adding that the event is 'still unfolding.'

No injuries have been reported.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.