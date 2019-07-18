UPDATE: 12 Victims Hospitalized In Hillside Senior Citizen Bus Crash

A dozen people were hospitalized with what were characterized as minor injuries after a car rear-ended a bus in Hillside Thursday, sending it into a utility pole.

A Hyundai Sonata traveling on Long Avenue apparently blew a stop sign and rear-ended a Hillside Senior Citizen bus that was headed south on Central Avenue just before 9:30 a.m., authorities said.

The impact sent the bus into a utility pole, toppling it and downing wires.

