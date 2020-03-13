Unmarked Police Car Involved In Hackensack Crash

An unmarked police car collided with a sedan at a busy Hackensack intersection late Friday morning.

The sedan driver blew the stop sign at Euclid Avenue, pulling directly into the path of the unmarked Hackensack city police car, which was headed south on Main Street with its lights activated in response to an emergency call, shortly before 11 a.m., responders told Daily Voice.

A city detective who was driving the police car and three occupants of the sedan were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center -- none with apparently serious injuries, they said, adding that the female civilian driver had to be extricated.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Office was investigating because a municipal police vehicle was involved.

