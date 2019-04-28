Unlicensed Hit-Run Driver Who Seriously Injured Boy, 15, On Bike Captured By Paterson Police

Paterson police captured a speeding, unlicensed BMW driver who hit a 15-year-old boy on a bicycle and then took off Sunday afternoon, leaving him in the middle of the street, authorities said.

The sedan was "traveling at a high rate of speed" through the intersection of Summer and Oak streets when it struck the boy around 4:30 p.m., Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

Vincent Gil, 24, got out of the Beamer and offered to help the boy but got back in and took off after a witness called police to report the crash, Speziale said.

Responding officers found the boy lying on his back in the middle of the intersection with severe head trauma, the director said.

Paterson Fire EMS treated the teen at the scene and took him to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center with injuries that Speziale said didn't appear life-threatening.

Meanwhile, Officers Eric Marino and Joshua Serrano -- using a license plate number supplied by a witness -- tracked down the BMW.

They also found Gil, "who admitted hitting the juvenile and leaving the scene," and brought him to headquarters for booking on criminal charges of assault by auto, Speziale said.

Gil also received several summonses -- among them, for leaving the scene of an accident with serious injuries, failing to report an accident, failing to yield to a pedestrian, reckless driving and not having a license.

