Union Police Officers Save Baby Who’d Stopped Breathing

Two police officers in Union rushed into action to perform CPR on a nine-month-old, saving the infant’s life, Capt. Scott Breslow said in a statement.

Officers Stephen Viaud and Gaetano D’Allesandro arrived at the Bertha Avenue home within two minutes after the 9-1-1 call in around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. Family members were waiting outside with the infant, who was “non-responsive,” Breslow said.

Gaetano and Viaud, a trained paramedic who teaches CPR to fellow officers, began resuscitating the baby immediately on the front porch of the home. Moments later the baby spit out some water and began to breathe on his own.

“The two officers worked well together during the stressful moments to bring the child back to life,” Breslow said.

An ambulance quickly arrived at the scene as well and continued first aid as they transported the baby to Overlook Hospital. He was later taken to Morristown Memorial Hospital, where preliminary tests showed the baby was in good condition. Doctors were awaiting the results of additional tests to determine if the baby had been harmed.

Police later learned the baby had been left in the bathtub with the water on. An investigation was underway Thursday into the circumstances of the incident.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.