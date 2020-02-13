Union County Motorcyclist, 25, Dies In I-95 Pennsylvania Crash

A 25-year-old motorcyclist from Union County died when he collided with a car on Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Randy Reyes-Jaquez of Elizabeth was headed northbound in Bucks County at a high speed when he crossed in front of a car also trying to take the same exit around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The 37-year-old Pennsylvania driver tried avoiding Reyes-Jaquez, but instead hit him -- ejecting him from the bike and onto his windshield, a police report says.

Reyes-Jaquez landed on the highway and was taken to a local hospital where he died, according to PA State Police.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call state police at 215-942-3900 and reference report 2020-200402.

