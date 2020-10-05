Union County Driver, 51, Airlifted In Garden State Parkway Crash

A Union County driver was airlifted in a Garden State Parkway crash overnight, New Jersey State Police said.

Wahid Perry, 51, was headed south when he struck the center concrete barrier and bridge support near milepost 131.9 in Woodbridge around 2 a.m. Monday, Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

Perry was ejected and flown to Robert Wood Johnson in New Brunswick, Goez said.

No other passengers or vehicles were involved.

The crash remains under investigation.

