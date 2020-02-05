Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Union County Acupuncturist Convicted Of Sexually Assaulting Patient

Cecilia Levine
Edward Raskin
Edward Raskin Photo Credit: Mugshot/file photo

A former acupuncturist who had a Union County practice was convicted of sexually assaulting a patient in 2017, authorities said.

Edward Raskin, 57 of Chatham Township, was found guilty of sexual assault and sexual contact by Union County Superior Court Judge Lara DiFabrizio following a two-week bench trial that concluded earlier this week, Acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Springfield Police Chief John Cook said in a joint statement.

The investigation revealed that Raskin sexually assaulted an adult victim during a scheduled appointment at Spirit Acupuncture on Dec. 30, 2017, the prosecutor's office said.

Raskin, who also had an office in New York City, turned himself in to Springfield police in February 2018 and was subsequently lodged in the Union County Jail.

A sentencing date in Superior Court will be scheduled to take place later this year.

Anyone with information about his activities still is being urged to contact Sgt. Santos at 908-577-4256 or Sgt. Mirabile at 973-912-2242.

