Union City Man's Death Probed As Homicide

Cecilia Levine
Palisade Avenue and 21st Street in Union City
Palisade Avenue and 21st Street in Union City Photo Credit: Google Maps

Authorities have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a 50-year-old Union City man Friday.

Police arrived to a first floor apartment at Palisade Avenue and 21st Street where one man was performing CPR on the unresponsive victim, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. 

The man was pronounced dead just before 6:30 a.m. -- 15 minutes after officers arrived, Suarez said.

Cause and manner were pending evaluation by the Regional Medical Examiner. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip. All information will be kept confidential

