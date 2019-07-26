Union City Man Found Dead On Sandy Hook Beach

A man whose lifeless body was discovered on a beach in Sandy Hook has been identified as a 61-year-old Union City resident, Middletown police said.

Andrei Chichkine was found Wednesday afternoon at the "F" beach, according to police. Chichkline's death is not considered suspicious.

He is the second Hudson County resident to die at the Shore in the last few days. Melissa Fries, a 37-year-old North Bergen woman, went missing while swimming Saturday night off Highlands. Her body was found on the beach the next day.

