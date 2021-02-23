Union City Couple Facing Animal Cruelty Charges After Neglecting 4 Dogs: Report

A Union City couple is facing animal cruelty charges after neglecting their four dogs -- two pit bulls and two chihuahuas, documents say.

Authorities found the animals living in unsanitary conditions while responding to Jasmin Rodriguez-Herrara and David O. Pineda's College Place apartment for reports of a dog bite on Jan. 22, HudsonTV reports.

The oldest of the dogs is an 11-year-old pit bull named Drugar, who was unable to walk and had several tumors on his body, the report says. A veterinarian apparently said euthanizing Drugar would be best for his well-being.

A 6-year-old pit bull named Cobo was the one who had bitten Rodriguez-Herrara four times, and the chihuahuas, ages 5 and 6, had been neglected veterinarian care, HudsonTV says.

Rodriguez-Herrara, 33, appeared in court on Feb. 10 for her charges. Pineda, 48, who lives in the apartment with children, is also facing charges, HudsonTV says.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.