Union City Couple Facing Animal Cruelty Charges After Neglecting 4 Dogs: Report

Cecilia Levine
Cottage Place, Union City
Cottage Place, Union City Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Union City couple is facing animal cruelty charges after neglecting their four dogs -- two pit bulls and two chihuahuas, documents say.

Authorities found the animals living in unsanitary conditions while responding to Jasmin Rodriguez-Herrara and David O. Pineda's College Place apartment for reports of a dog bite on Jan. 22, HudsonTV reports.

The oldest of the dogs is an 11-year-old pit bull named Drugar, who was unable to walk and had several tumors on his body, the report says. A veterinarian apparently said euthanizing Drugar would be best for his well-being.

A 6-year-old pit bull named Cobo was the one who had bitten Rodriguez-Herrara four times, and the chihuahuas, ages 5 and 6, had been neglected veterinarian care, HudsonTV says.

Rodriguez-Herrara, 33, appeared in court on Feb. 10 for her charges. Pineda, 48, who lives in the apartment with children, is also facing charges, HudsonTV says.

