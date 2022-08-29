Unidentified Man Steals Nearly $700 In Razors From Morris County CVS, Flees In Rideshare: PD

Recognize him? Authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say stole hundreds of dollars’ worth of razors from a Morris County CVS store and fled in a rideshare vehicle.

The suspect pictured above stole about $680 worth of razors from CVS on East Main Street in Denville just before 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The suspect then tried to steal several more items from the Walgreens down the street before an employee confronted him and chased him out of the store, police said.

The man was then seen getting into the rear passenger side of a silver or beige four-door sedan believed to be an Uber or Lyft, authorities said.

The same man was involved in similar incidents throughout the state, according to police.

Scroll down to view additional photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morris County Sheriff’s CrimeStoppers at www.copcall.org.

