Unhappy Ending For Carlstadt Spa Owner, Employees: Police Charge ‘Sexual Favors For Money’

Jerry DeMarco
In S. Hwang, Seo Young Yoon, Jingyu Jin
In S. Hwang, Seo Young Yoon, Jingyu Jin Photo Credit: COURTESY: Carlstadt PD

A Carlstadt spa was closed and three women were issued summonses – including the owner – after authorities said the masseuses rubbed customers the wrong way.

With help from their South Hackensack colleagues, Carlstadt police sent undercover officers as customers who were offered sexual favors in exchange for money from employees at 17 Spa on northbound Route 17, Police Chief Thomas Nielsen said.

March 11 first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack were scheduled for owner Jingyu Jin, 52, of Palisades Park, who’s charged with maintaining a nuisance, and In S. Hwang, 59, also of Palisades Park, and 50-year-old Seo Young Yoon, of Queens, for prostitution, the chief said.

Borough officials also revoked Jin’s Certificate of Zoning Compliance, Nielsen said.

Nielsen thanked South Hackensack and East Rutherford police for their assistance.

