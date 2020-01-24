Unemployed Man Charged With 6,000 Child Porn Files At Dumont Home, Bergenfield Hangout

An unemployed Dumont man shared nearly 1,000 of 6,000 or so child pornography files that detectives seized Friday from his home and at a hangout in Bergenfield, authorities said Friday.

Timothy G. Schilling, 34, was being held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on possession and distribution of child pornography charges.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said detectives from his Cyber Crimes Unit arrested Schilling and seized the files from both his Highwood Drive home and “a temporary residence he occasionally used in Bergenfield.”

An investigation found that Schilling “used the Internet to view, download, and possess approximately 6,000 digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children, and also shared approximately 1,000 such files online,” Musella said.

Schilling has a previous arrest, for drug paraphernalia possession out of Englewood, in 2015, records show.

Musella thanked Dumont and Bergenfield police for their participation in the investigation.

