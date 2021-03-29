Undercover Prostitution Sting Nets 5 In Secaucus

Four women and one man were arrested in an undercover prostitution sting in Secaucus, police said.

"A majority of our violent crimes are related to the prostitution at some of our hotels," Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

"Therefore, to address the root cause -- prostitution -- we conducted an undercover prostitution sting.

The locations are not being released due to ongoing investigations, the chief said.

The following arrests were made on March 26, Miller said.

Elena Velikaia, 31, of Brooklyn, NY

Nelly Monge, 27, of Paterson

Rosa Escalera, 25, of San Juan, Puerto Rico

Jonathan Polanco-Cruz, 29, of Woodland Park,

Decole Maxwell, 25, of Portland, OR

All were issued their complaint summons and released from police custody, the chief said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.