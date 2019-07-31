Undercover Crossers: That Pedestrian You Don’t Stop For In Rochelle Park Could Be Police

Rochelle Park police aim to reduce the number of pedestrians struck by vehicles by crossing busy streets themselves – in plain clothes.

The undercover street-crossers aren't looking only for motorists who fail to yield during the 60-day educational campaign that began on Wednesday.

They’re also targeting jaywalkers and pedestrians who don’t cross streets safely – while also enforcing bicycle helmet safety.

“Regrettably, since January 2019, Rochelle Park has experienced several serious collisions involving pedestrians,” Police Chief Robert Flannelly said.

In one instance, an SUV struck and pinned a 57-year-old borough resident who was walking her dog near the corner of Rochelle Avenue and Chestnut Street.

SEE: Rochelle Park Pedestrian Pinned Under SUV While Walking Dog

Borough police are “committed to preventing these tragic incidents” through the Pedestrian Education and Driver Safety (P.E.D.S) Education Program, the chief said.

The “P.E.D.S.” locations:

Rochelle and Central avenues;

Rochelle and Terrace avenues;

Rochelle Avenue and Passaic Street;

East Passaic Street and Gertrude Avenue;

West Passaic Street and Shop-Rite Drive.

“Operations may include officers dressed in plain clothes who will be crossing the street while uniformed officers monitor the crosswalk for motorists and pedestrians who fail to yield the right-of-way or who take unsafe and illegal actions,” Flannelly said.

“Drivers and pedestrians stopped during this safety operation will be issued warnings or citations,” the chief said.

Officers also will distribute educational pamphlets and either helmets to those who need them or rewards (ice cream cones) to those who wear them.

Enforcement gets the point across, Flannelly said.

“When approaching a crosswalk where pedestrians are present, drivers must yield the right-of-way,” he said. “This operation will serve as a reminder of this responsibility.

“As is the case with any other traffic law, it is easy to avoid a ticket – in this case, simply yield the right-of-way to pedestrians who are in a crosswalk,” the chief said.

"With the help of guidance and materials, we at the Rochelle Park Police Department will be better able to keep our pedestrians, dog walkers, bicyclists, and motorists safer through education and enforcement of the motor vehicle laws."

Support for P.E.D.S. comes from Hackensack Meridian Health Trauma Prevention, 7-Eleven, Rochelle Park Dairy Queen, Slurpees®, NJTPA and the BeStreetSmartNJ.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.