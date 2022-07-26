Unconscious Woman Found Bleeding In Sussex County Driveway Flown To Hospital (PHOTOS)

Emergency crews in Sussex County came to the rescue of an unconscious woman who was found bleeding in her driveway.

The Lakeland Emergency Squad responded to the Forrest Lakes section of Byram on Monday, July 25, the department said.

Upon arrival, crew members found the victim unconscious and bleeding and determined that she was suffering life-threatening injuries.

Atlantic Air One medical helicopter was called to take the woman to Morristown Medical Center for treatment.

The initial cause of the woman’s injuries were not immediately clear.

Assisting agencies include the Byram Township Police Department, Byram Township Fire Department, and Saint Clare’s Paramedics.

“All agencies coming together to save the life of a member of our community,” the Lakeland Emergency Squad said.

