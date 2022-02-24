Unconscious Driver Flown To Hospital As Car Slams Into Concrete Divider, Flips On Route 202

A driver was rescued and flown to a nearby hospital after crashing into a concrete divider on Route 202 Wednesday evening, authorities said.

The man was driving northbound on Route 202-31 at Copper Hill Road in Raritan Township and hit the concrete divider at the intersection before the vehicle flipped and landed on its tires in the southbound lanes shortly before 6:25 p.m., the Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad said.

Emergency crews found the man unconscious as they used a hydraulic spreader to remove the side rear door and extricate him from the vehicle.

The victim was then flown via NorthSTAR medical helicopter to Capital Health Trenton.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the scene.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.