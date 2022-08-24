Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Un-Flipping-Believable: Pickup Truck Towing Excavator Flips, Plows Into NJ Tire Shop (PHOTOS)

Valerie Musson
A black pickup truck towing an excavator flipped and crashed into Mavis Tire in Sparta, authorities said.
A black pickup truck towing an excavator flipped and crashed into Mavis Tire in Sparta, authorities said. Photo Credit: Sparta Police Department (Inset: Sparta Township Fire Department via Facebook)

You'd have to see it to believe it: police say brake failure was to blame after a pickup truck towing an excavator flipped and crashed into a North Jersey tire shop.

Luciano Viera Dos Santos, 28, was driving a black pickup truck towing an excavator on a flatbed on Glen Road toward Main Street in Sparta when its brakes failed around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, Sparta Police said.

Santos, of North Arlington, crossed Main Street and struck two parked vehicles before the flatbed flipped and crashed into Mavis Tire, causing the excavator to flip in the parking lot, authorities said.

No one was injured, and the vehicle and equipment involved in the crash were towed and impounded.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the Sparta Township Fire Department.

The crash will be investigated by the Sparta Traffic Bureau before motor vehicle summonses are issued, police said.

