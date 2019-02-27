Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Uber Driver Sexually Assaulted Female Fare In Alpine, Authorities Charge

Jerry DeMarco
Dearan Bennett
Dearan Bennett Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Authorities armed with lab results arrested an Uber driver from Brooklyn who they said sexually assaulted a female fare in Alpine last year.

Dearan Bennett, 36, remained held in the Bergen County Jail following his arrest Tuesday on sexual assault charges, records show.

Alpine police responded to a 911 call of the assault last June 1, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Wednesday.

Detectives from Calo’s Special Victims Unit and the Alpine Police Department investigated, leading to Bennett’s arrest.

A judge on Wednesday ordered that Bennett remain held pending a detention hearing this Monday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Calo thanked Alpine police for their work on the case.

