U-Haul Pursuit From NY State Ends In Paramus With Vehicles Struck, Suspect Caught

BREAKING: A pursuit Thursday night that began in upstate New York ended in Paramus after a U-Haul driven on flat tires rammed two police cars and civilian vehicles and a suspect was captured, responders said.

Driving in a truck with tires punctured by spike strips, the suspect bailed out on southbound Route 17 at Paramus Road shortly after 10:30 p.m., a witness told Daily Voice.

"He jumped over the median and then ran behind the Suburban diner," the witness said.

The suspect reportedly was captured at Harmon Drive and Middlesex Avenue, ending a pursuit that responders initially said began nearly 80 miles and an hour and a half earlier in Ulster County, NY.

Belfi's Towing removed the damaged police cars.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

PHOTO: Anthony DeFina for DAILY VOICE

