Tyrone Haskins, 39, Killed In Jersey City New Years Stabbing

Authorities are investigating the stabbing death of a Jersey City man overnight on New Years in Jersey City.

Police officers found Tyrone Haskins, 39, with a stab wound to his torso near 333 Ocean Ave., around 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 1, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He was taken by Emergency Medical Services to Jersey City Medical Center and pronounced dead at approximately 3:20 a.m.

The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit is actively investigating this case with assistance from the Jersey City Police Department.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s official website.

All information will be kept confidential.

