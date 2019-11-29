Contact Us
Two Suspects In Rahway Firehouse Burglary Turn Themselves In, Police Say

Two of four men suspected of burglarizing a firehouse Friday night turned themselves in, police said. Photo Credit: Rahway police

Just hours after surveillance video images went viral on social media, two men wanted in connection with a burglary at Rahway fire headquarters turned themselves in, police said Friday.

Police said a total of four men entered the firehouse through an open door early Friday morning, while the building was unoccupied. Firefighters were on an emergency call.

The men were seen rummaging through the firehouse, according to police, and a firefighter's jacket containing his wallet and other belongings was taken.

Shortly after Rahway police posted several images of the suspects on Facebook Friday afternoon, with a request for the public's help identifying the men, the images were widely shared and re-posted by multiple Union County law enforcement agencies, news outlets and members of the public.

Police did say Friday night that an initial finding that the firefighter's credit card was used to buy gasoline was "not accurate," but did not elaborate further.

The department expressed its gratitude to the public for its help, adding that it hoped to bring a "speedy resolution" to the matter.

"Thank you for all of the shares and tips!" police said.

