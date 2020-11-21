Two Shot In Paterson Four Blocks, 40 Minutes Apart

Two men were shot in Paterson four blocks and barely 40 minutes apart, authorities said.

Both victims -- one 27 and the other 28 – showed up at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in private vehicles seeking treatment for their wounds.

The older victim showed up at the hospital shortly before 9:30 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release Saturday.

“Based on the initial investigation it is believed the [first] shooting took place in the area of Van Houten Street and Summer Street,” they said in a brief statement.

Police responding to a report of shots fired at the corner of Hamilton Avenue and East 18th Street learned on arrival that the younger victim was at the hospital, they said.

He was in critical condition after being shot in the neck, responders said.

Valdes and Baycora didn’t say whether any arrests were made or suspects identified.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.