Two Shooters In Jersey City Attack Identified: Report

Paul Milo
Tactical officers approach the Jersey City store attacked Tuesday
Tactical officers approach the Jersey City store attacked Tuesday Photo Credit: HudsonTV.com

The two shooters who attacked a kosher grocery store in Jersey City , killing three civilians and a police officer, have been identified, News 4 New York reported Wednesday.

One of the shooters. David Anderson, had ties to the Black Israelite Hebrew movement, which mixes Christian and Judaic beliefs, the station said. The second shooter was identified by News 4 as Francine Graham.

Authorities told the station there was a note inside a U-Haul van used in the attack containing religious writings.

Late Tuesday night, Mayor Steve Fulop said a review of CCTV footage showed the vehicle slowly traveling through the Greenville neighborhood before coming to a stop near the JC Kosher supermarket on Martin Luther King Drive.

The two shooters calmly emerged from the vehicle and began to open fire on the market from the street. Officials noted that the shooters bypassed civilians on the street as well as other locations, including a nearby school.

Fulop and Public Safety Director James Shea both said that this led investigators to conclude the market was targeted.

Get the news you need to know on the go.

