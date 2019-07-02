Two Sexual Assaults In Jersey City Within Hours; Third Assault Also Reported

UPDATE, 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 2: A third woman reported a sexual assault in Jersey City at a hotel this past Saturday. Click here for more.

A 27-year-old woman was sexually assaulted early Monday morning in Jersey City, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said, shortly after another woman told police she too had been sexually assaulted in the city.

One of the victims, a Jersey City resident, said she accepted an offer of a ride home from a man on Westside Avenue. She followed him on foot to an area she was not familiar with, where the man pulled a knife and assaulted her.

Police were called to Westside and Union Street for that investigation around 2:40 a.m.

Less than two hours earlier, at 1 a.m., police were called to assist an injured woman at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Stevens Avenue. The 25-year-old Bayonne resident told responding Jersey City officers that she and her alleged assailant agreed to have sex at an unknown location in Jersey City.

The two argued, which led to a sexual assault, the woman told police. The woman had also been slashed with a knife on her neck and hand. She was treated for the cuts before being taken to Jersey City Medical Center.

Anyone with information on either of the incidents is asked to call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office at 201-915-1234. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/

