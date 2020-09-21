Two Rockland EMTs Killed In State-Line Thruway Crash With NJ Driver

UPDATE: A New Jersey tractor-trailer driver was hospitalized in a crash that killed two members of a volunteer ambulance corps from Rockland on the New York State Thruway near the state line before dawn Monday, authorities said.

Moshe Herzog, 27, of Spring Valley and David Z. Schneebalg, 26, both member of William Paul Feist and Haverstraw Ambulance Corps reportedly were returning from spending Rosh Hashanah in Pennsylvania when the crash occurred around .

Herzog was driving a 2017 Chevy Tahoe in the center lane of southbound Route 87 when he apparently attempted to move into the right lane near Exit 14B at Airmont Road shortly after 1:30 a.m., State Police said.

The Tahoe collided with a 2007 Peterbilt tractor-trailer driven by Luis A. Velazquez, 59, of Elizabeth that was in the right lane, they said.

Both vehicles careened into a roadside ditch, with the rig landing on the Tahoe, which burst into flames, responders said.

Herzog, who radioed for help, and Schneebalg were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters extricated Velazquez, who was taken to Westchester Medical Center. There was no immediate word on injuries or his condition.

Assisting State Police trooper were an NYSP Collision Reconstruction Unit, a Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit, a Criminal Identification Unit, a Thruway Traffic Safety and Maintenance crew, firefighters and Faist and Hazolah EMS.

